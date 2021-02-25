Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Raised to $550.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.68% from the stock’s previous close.

TWLO has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.50.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded down $6.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $402.40. 28,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. Twilio has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a PE ratio of -142.68 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.33.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.72, for a total transaction of $1,030,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO George Hu sold 18,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total transaction of $5,908,075.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,258 shares of company stock worth $92,858,634 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

