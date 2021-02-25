Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $475.00 at Mizuho

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.50.

NYSE TWLO traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $405.21. 15,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,257. Twilio has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The company has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a PE ratio of -143.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $391.24 and its 200-day moving average is $314.33.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,224 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.72, for a total transaction of $1,030,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total transaction of $18,007,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,258 shares of company stock worth $92,858,634 over the last three months. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 46.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

