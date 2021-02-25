Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $550.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $475.00 to $550.00 in a report released on Thursday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TWLO. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.50.

NYSE TWLO traded down $6.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $402.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,257. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.33. Twilio has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $632,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total value of $163,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,258 shares of company stock worth $92,858,634 over the last 90 days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 1,490.9% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 18,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after buying an additional 17,339 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

