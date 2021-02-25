Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Trading Down 7.7%

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $377.07 and last traded at $377.59. 2,780,693 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 2,164,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $408.96.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a PE ratio of -132.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.08.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. On average, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total value of $163,377.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.75, for a total transaction of $524,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 240,258 shares of company stock valued at $92,858,634. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 669.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

