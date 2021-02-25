Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TWTR. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Twitter from $47.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.45.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $71.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $74.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.04. The company has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $327,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,026. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $955,005,000 after buying an additional 897,090 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 137.4% during the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $347,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,930 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096,935 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,881,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $210,207,000 after purchasing an additional 151,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Twitter by 105.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $52,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

