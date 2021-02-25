Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $75.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Twitter traded as high as $80.90 and last traded at $76.75, with a volume of 418416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.92.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $59.75 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.45.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $120,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $411,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,835 shares of company stock worth $3,739,026 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $955,005,000 after purchasing an additional 897,090 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $347,541,000 after buying an additional 4,519,930 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Twitter by 4,567.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 7,096,935 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,881,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $210,207,000 after buying an additional 151,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Twitter by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $52,058,000 after buying an additional 1,102,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a PE ratio of -55.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.04.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.