TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $325,453.00

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. In the last week, TwoKeyEconomy has traded down 30.8% against the dollar. TwoKeyEconomy has a market capitalization of $985,717.16 and $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TwoKeyEconomy token can now be bought for $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TwoKeyEconomy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00052952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.47 or 0.00709634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00029859 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00036106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00060044 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003604 BTC.

TwoKeyEconomy Token Profile

TwoKeyEconomy (CRYPTO:2KEY) is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 tokens. The official website for TwoKeyEconomy is 2key.network . TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

TwoKeyEconomy Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TwoKeyEconomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TwoKeyEconomy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TwoKeyEconomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TwoKeyEconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TwoKeyEconomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.