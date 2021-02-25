Typerium (TYPE) Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. Typerium has a market capitalization of $788,824.65 and approximately $97.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typerium token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Typerium has traded down 24.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Typerium Token Profile

TYPE is a token. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 tokens. Typerium’s official website is typerium.io . Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Typerium Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

