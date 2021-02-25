U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.54

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.54 and last traded at $52.95, with a volume of 30124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.81.

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.21.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 63,419 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 303,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 34,234 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 36,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 23,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.