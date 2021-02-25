U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,835 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $52.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day moving average of $42.21. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $53.33.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.