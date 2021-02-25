U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,741,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,171,628 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of U.S. Bancorp worth $81,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

Shares of USB opened at $52.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.35 and its 200-day moving average is $42.21. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $53.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

