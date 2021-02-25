U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.12

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.12 and traded as high as $7.51. U.S. Global Investors shares last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 178,063 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

