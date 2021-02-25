U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Price Target Cut to $16.50

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) had its price objective decreased by analysts at HC Wainwright from $17.50 to $16.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on USAU. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on U.S. Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ USAU traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.50. 83,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,363. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average is $11.08. U.S. Gold has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.86.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($2.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Gold will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Gold stock. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. NorthRock Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of U.S. Gold as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration and development company in the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc minerals. The company's properties include the Copper King Project located in the Silver Crown Mining District, southeast Wyoming; Keystone Project consisting of 650 unpatented lode mining claims on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; the Maggie Creek Project located in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Gold Bar North Project comprising of 49 unpatented lode mining claims located in Eureka County, Nevada.

