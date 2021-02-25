U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Shares Gap Down to $141.60

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $141.60, but opened at $127.00. U.S. Physical Therapy shares last traded at $109.92, with a volume of 3,057 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, Director Bernard A. Harris, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $640,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,557,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,483,000 after purchasing an additional 82,171 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth about $6,902,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 371,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,640,000 after purchasing an additional 49,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,301,000.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

