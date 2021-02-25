U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Trading Down 12.3%

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS)’s stock price dropped 12.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 4,377,384 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 13,815,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get U.S. Well Services alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $137.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the first quarter worth $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in U.S. Well Services by 741.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77,020 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS)

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.