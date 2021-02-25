U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Trading Down 12.3%

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS)’s stock price dropped 12.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 4,377,384 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 13,815,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
The company has a market capitalization of $137.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55.
About U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS)
U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
