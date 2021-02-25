Ubex (UBEX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $341,187.00

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $341,187.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ubex alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00009685 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.60 or 0.00523660 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 tokens. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.