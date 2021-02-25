UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Stock analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SKLZ. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of SKLZ stock opened at $32.95 on Thursday. Skillz has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $46.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

