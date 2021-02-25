UBS Group Raises Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Price Target to $16.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its price target upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $15.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 98.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.16.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.06. The stock had a trading volume of 32,132,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,532,150. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.28. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.20 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 150.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.