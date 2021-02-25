UBS Group Reiterates €13.20 Price Target for Iberdrola (BME:IBE)

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been given a €13.20 ($15.53) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IBE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.05 ($14.17).

Iberdrola has a 1-year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 1-year high of €7.30 ($8.59).

