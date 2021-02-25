UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Hits New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $65.25 and last traded at $65.00, with a volume of 2171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.69.

The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on UFP Industries from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,371,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,594,000 after acquiring an additional 246,587 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,872,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,594,000 after purchasing an additional 99,929 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,479,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,167,000 after purchasing an additional 101,122 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 841,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,722,000 after purchasing an additional 52,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 585,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,507,000 after purchasing an additional 264,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.42.

UFP Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

