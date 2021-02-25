UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Price Target Raised to $75.00

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $60.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.85. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,918,000 after acquiring an additional 515,543 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,944,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,001,000 after buying an additional 113,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,001,000 after purchasing an additional 113,713 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,745,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,190,000 after purchasing an additional 285,891 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in UFP Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,872,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,594,000 after acquiring an additional 99,929 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Recommended Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.