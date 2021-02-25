UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Price Target Raised to $75.00

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.58% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $60.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.85. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.42.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,918,000 after acquiring an additional 515,543 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,944,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,001,000 after buying an additional 113,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,001,000 after purchasing an additional 113,713 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,745,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,190,000 after purchasing an additional 285,891 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in UFP Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,872,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,594,000 after acquiring an additional 99,929 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.
