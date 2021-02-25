UGAS (UGAS) Price Hits $0.0188 on Top Exchanges

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One UGAS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, UGAS has traded down 23% against the US dollar. UGAS has a market cap of $3.23 million and $889,909.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00053025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.93 or 0.00708236 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00030823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00035890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00059624 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003670 BTC.

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

