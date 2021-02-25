UGI (NYSE:UGI) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.66

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.66 and last traded at $40.54, with a volume of 5867 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.18.

UGI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average is $35.25.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.44%.

In other UGI news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UGI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 104.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after buying an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in UGI during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

