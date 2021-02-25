Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Trading Down 4.8%

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY)’s share price was down 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.13 and last traded at $29.13. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.60.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.37.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi AS engages in the manufacturing, purchasing, sale, exporting and importing of flour and sugar, cacao, nut finished and semi-finished products. Its products include biscuits, chocolates, bars, chocolate covered biscuits and bars, cakes and all raw stuffs and auxiliary products related to these finished and semi-finished products.

