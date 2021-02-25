Ultiledger Trading Down 3.6% Over Last Week (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Ultiledger has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Ultiledger has a total market cap of $29.89 million and $119,963.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultiledger coin can currently be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultiledger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00052939 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.90 or 0.00706608 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00030907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00036027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00059647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Ultiledger Coin Profile

Ultiledger (CRYPTO:ULT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,364,828,294 coins. Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io . The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Ultiledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultiledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultiledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.