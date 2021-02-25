Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UCTT. Cowen increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock traded down $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $47.63. 4,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,725. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day moving average is $30.64. Ultra Clean has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $51.95.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 4,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $154,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,044,644. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,523,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,930 shares of company stock worth $1,726,014 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Swedbank acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth $103,983,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,917,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,481,000 after purchasing an additional 830,322 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the third quarter valued at $4,853,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 120.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 401,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 219,505 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the third quarter valued at $3,518,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

