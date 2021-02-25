Ultra (UOS) Price Reaches $0.27 on Major Exchanges

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $74.91 million and $1.81 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,784.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.94 or 0.01056709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.00 or 0.00393440 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00029907 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000808 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00010281 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003761 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,577,328 coins. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

