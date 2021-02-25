Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.46

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.46 and traded as high as $7.28. Ultralife shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 78,836 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $114.91 million, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.46.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultralife by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 72,360 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultralife by 3.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 177,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultralife by 911.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 94,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ultralife by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ultralife by 168.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares during the last quarter. 35.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems.

