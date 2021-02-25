Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Trading Down 10%

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) fell 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.59. 6,527,335 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 243% from the average session volume of 1,903,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ultrapar Participações presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 119.67, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UGP. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the third quarter worth $41,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

