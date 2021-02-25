Umbrella Network Trading Down 16.4% Over Last 7 Days (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.45 or 0.00003062 BTC on popular exchanges. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $22.74 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007236 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00012872 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 37.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005255 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 46,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 15,646,329 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

