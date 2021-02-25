Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Lifted to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.95% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Under Armour from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Under Armour from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Under Armour from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

NYSE UAA traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $21.59. The stock had a trading volume of 343,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,749,250. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Under Armour by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Under Armour by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Under Armour by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

