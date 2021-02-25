Unibright (UBT) Price Tops $1.16 on Exchanges

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 25th. Unibright has a market capitalization of $173.72 million and $8.04 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unibright has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. One Unibright coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00002450 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Unibright

Unibright is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

