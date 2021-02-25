UNICORN Token One Day Volume Reaches $60.00 (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One UNICORN Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UNICORN Token has a total market cap of $15,386.40 and approximately $60.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded down 30.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00050626 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003257 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 391.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000099 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token Token Profile

UNICORN Token (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm . UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

