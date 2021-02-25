UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,312,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 116,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.27% of UniFirst worth $489,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,764,000 after buying an additional 16,291 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in UniFirst by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 262,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in UniFirst by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 234,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,545,000 after purchasing an additional 50,895 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in UniFirst by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 181,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,462,000 after purchasing an additional 19,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P increased its position in UniFirst by 22.4% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 157,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,863,000 after purchasing an additional 28,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $245.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.02. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $121.89 and a 1-year high of $247.75.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $446.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.79 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 7.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.03%.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.37, for a total transaction of $242,243.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,311.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,552 shares of company stock valued at $299,246. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

