UniLayer Price Down 5.4% Over Last Week (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. One UniLayer token can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $12.02 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UniLayer has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $229.31 or 0.00483093 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00065243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00080136 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00057325 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00072766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $216.81 or 0.00456761 BTC.

About UniLayer

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,999,998 tokens. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app

UniLayer Token Trading

