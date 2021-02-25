UniLend (UFT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $10.89 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 16.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded up 56.8% against the US dollar. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $32.47 million and approximately $10.89 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLend token can now be bought for approximately $2.31 or 0.00004533 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00055037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.59 or 0.00742541 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00032162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00037180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00062039 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00041830 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UFT is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,084,300 tokens. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance

UniLend Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars.

