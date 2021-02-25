Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) Stock Price Down 26.5%

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR) dropped 26.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UNIR)

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes vinyl coated fabrics used in transportation, residential, hospitality, health care, office furniture, and automotive applications. Its products in the automotive industry are used primarily in seating, door panels, head and arm rests, security shades, and trim components.

