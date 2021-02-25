United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Down 5.8%

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) shares fell 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.44 and last traded at $51.78. 25,826,383 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 15,229,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.96.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UAL. Cowen upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.14.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michele J. Hooper purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,058. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 956,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,014,000 after buying an additional 372,049 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 366,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,835,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

