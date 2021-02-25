United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €39.48 ($46.45).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UTDI shares. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

UTDI opened at €37.43 ($44.04) on Thursday. United Internet has a twelve month low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a twelve month high of €43.88 ($51.62). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of €36.98 and a 200-day moving average of €35.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion and a PE ratio of 17.65.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

