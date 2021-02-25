United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UNFI. Northcoast Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $26.62. The stock had a trading volume of 33,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,230. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $32.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.11.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

