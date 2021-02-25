United Overseas Australia Limited (ASX:UOS) Announces $0.02 Final Dividend

United Overseas Australia Limited (ASX:UOS) announced a final dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.70.

United Overseas Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and resale of land and buildings in Malaysia. The company operates through three segments: Investment, Land development and Resale, and Others. The Investment segment is involved in the holding of various investment properties.

