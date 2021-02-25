United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,421 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:URI opened at $312.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $321.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. OTR Global raised United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.32.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,245,901.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,743. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

