United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) fell 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $292.00 and last traded at $295.11. 1,298,186 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 820,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $312.52.

Several brokerages have weighed in on URI. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. OTR Global raised shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.32.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $265.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,245,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,879 shares of company stock worth $6,943,743. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

