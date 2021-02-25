United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) CEO Timothy W. Byrne Sells 2,514 Shares

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $360,306.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,049 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,782.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ USLM traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,427. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.49. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $145.90. The company has a market cap of $818.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.68.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 472.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.41% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

