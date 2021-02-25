United States Steel (NYSE:X) Shares Down 8.9%

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) shares traded down 8.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.39 and last traded at $17.59. 29,850,939 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 20,260,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cfra upgraded United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on United States Steel from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.39.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other United States Steel news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson purchased 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,211.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of X. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

