United Tennessee Bankshares (OTCMKTS:UNTN) Shares Up 1%

United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNTN) shot up 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.25 and last traded at $24.25. 103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.83.

Get United Tennessee Bankshares alerts:

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.37%.

United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Newport Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, passbook savings accounts, individual retirement account, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for United Tennessee Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Tennessee Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.