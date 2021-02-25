United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) PT Raised to $260.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.51% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.00.

Shares of UTHR traded down $5.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.27. The company had a trading volume of 9,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,816. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $75.58 and a 12-month high of $181.14.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.04 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 39.7% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 33,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

