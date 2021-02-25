UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Altavista Wealth Management Inc.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,364 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,565,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,433,841,000 after acquiring an additional 295,642 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,027,639,000 after acquiring an additional 569,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,858,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,106,385,000 after acquiring an additional 207,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,183,416,000 after acquiring an additional 325,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,600,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,927,739,000 after buying an additional 178,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,293 shares of company stock worth $12,886,401 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

UNH stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $331.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,498. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $367.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.21.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

