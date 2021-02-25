UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Increased by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.5% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,293 shares of company stock worth $12,886,401 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $330.44. 75,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444,498. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $340.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.21.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.