Unity Software (NYSE:U) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) were down 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $102.06 and last traded at $104.55. Approximately 6,682,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 4,583,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on U shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Unity Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Unity Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.70.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.52.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.27. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $17,326,081.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,871,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Unity Software by 291.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

